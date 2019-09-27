The focus of the Lt. Gov's Woodward Travel and Tourism Summit on Thursday was raising the frequency of Northwest Oklahoma’s expectations.
“The focus of this entire of the theme, that was the underpinning for this entire event for us, raising that frequency… like a radio wave,” Woodward Tourism Executive Director Rachael Van Horn said. “We have a tendency to get used to low frequency living, which means we have low expectations. We don't go in with the expectation of excellence.”
The first speaker was Oklahoma City’s Cattleman’s Steakhouse Director of Operations David Egan. He gave a history of the small cattlemen’s cafe. Going from a bootleg gambling spot won in a game of dice to an iconic, unique Oklahoma experience. Between the cowboy museum atmosphere and the standardized quality staff training, Cattlemen’s has become an established brand of its own.
“Everything that we do is a recipe,” Egan explained. “Training of our staff is a recipe. They have eight service procedures, they have 10 priorities, they have all sorts of things that we train them with. And they have to know those things and they have to do them well.”
Oklahoma Boathouse Foundation Executive Director Mike Knopp was the next speaker. According to Van Horn, she was looking for a visionary who was able to look at something that was almost an impossible idea and actually find a way to execute it.
Knopp took an Oklahoma riverbed and turned it into a world renowned Olympic training center and trial site for rowing sports. When faced with the challenges of changing an entire landscape he proposed promoting an outdoor lifestyle unique to Oklahoma.
“We're going to do it our own way,” Knopp told people. “Rowing is kind of the quintessential team sport. You’ve got to work together to make it work. So getting kids and corporations and people involved in activating the river. And sending this message is, no matter what it is in your community, or in our in our case, it was we use the river and we use rowing as kind of just as a means to create a enthusiasm and activation for our river."
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell came in with his own energy and enthusiasm, declaring the growing of Oklahoma’s potential as paramount in priority.
“When we spend money marketing the state of Oklahoma, we get people off roads and bridges, spending money in our communities,” Pinnell said. “A very magical thing happens. People fall in love with this place.”
Pinnell listed some of Oklahoma’s highlights as a great workforce, world class CareerTech infrastructure, and great local economic development directors.
“You get people here, then they say, well, maybe I can relocate, maybe I can retire here, maybe I can move my business here,” Pinnell said. “That's why I always say tourism is the front door to economic development.”
Pinnell also said one of the highlights of his visit in Woodward in July was visiting the Woodward Arts Theatre. He said he expects to see Oklahomans winning movie awards soon.
