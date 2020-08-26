A support Mooreland Heritage Manor event is planned for 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to several social media posts.
Participants are asked to come in your vehicle with flashing lights and signs to show encouragement to the nursing home residents, staff and families, organizers said.
The nursing home in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday said that 28 residents and 7 staff members had confirmed COVID-19 positive tests.
In the most recent Oklahoma Department of Health numbers released on Wednesday, Woodward County overall was shown with 78 positive tests results.
Statewide there are 54,848 positive tests with 46,414 recoveries.
