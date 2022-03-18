Esports are bridging the gap between physical sports and home video games.
Laverne is competing in Oklahoma Scholastic Esports for the first year as an extracurricular program. Oklahoma Scholastic Esports is comprised of over 40 school districts and has almost 1,000 students, a number expected to grow in the future..
Kids who are normally isolated at home playing these games are now in a social setting and structured team environment.
“We talk about sportsmanship, accountability and discipline just like other traditional sports. Another benefit about Esports is it helps students find common ground for those kids involved in every sport and those that aren’t, they find themselves on a team together and competing side by side for a victory,” said Laverne Esports Coach Mike Shipley.
This year Laverne competed playing Rocket League, Fortnite, Madden, Super Smash Bros and Halo. Some new games are to be added next year such as NBA2K and Pokemon Unite.
“I had state playoff qualifiers in every game and we are currently ranked No. 1 in state Fortnite Team and currently ranked No. 1 state Super Smash Bros. Player are advancing to the State Championship Tournament held on April 1st at SWOSU in Weatherford. Their Wellness Center will be the Esports Arena,” Shipley said.
Laverne has 27 students on the Esports team with 19 playoff qualifiers and five students advanced to state. Oklahoma Scholastic Esports has students from 7th grade through 12th grade, however Laverne focused on high school students for their first year. A few schools in western Oklahoma and the Panhandle that compete include Guyman, Clinton, Taloga.
“There is a long list of schools interested into getting an esports program for next year,” Shipley said.
Oklahoma Scholastic Esports is partnered and aligned with Oklahoma Universities and their Esports programs.
“With those collegiate relationships in place, we have even been able to scrimmage against some collegiate players in games” Shipley said. “On Monday, March 21st, NWOSU Esports coach Evan Vaverka will be at Laverne to talk with our team. He is giving out official Esports Scholarship offers to some of the Laverne senior Esports players.”
With several colleges in Oklahoma now offering Media Arts Digital Games, Game Development, Computer Science Simulation and gaming as available degrees, students have the opportunity to enjoy their career and hobby as one and the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.