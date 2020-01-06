Ellis County escapee Sean Pulver is back in custody as of Sunday morning, according to Woodward Police Det. Lt. Darren Navratil.
Pulver ran from law enforcement Thursday morning after he had been brought to Woodward for mental health services. He was being held on charges of domestic abuse and interrupting an emergency phone call in Ellis County, according to Navratil.
The inmate evaded law enforcement over the weekend until a call came in to WPD about a subject matching Pulver’s description inside of Walgreen’s around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Navratil said. Sgt. David Berrios and Cpl. Alan Fletcher responded to the call and Pulver was taken into custody without incident.
According to court records, this is not the first incident with Pulver. Records show he has two misdemeanor convictions in Ellis County from cases in June and August of 2019.
Pulver has since been returned to Ellis County. No additional charges have been filed at this time, according to Navratil.
