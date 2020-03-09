OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced today the appointment of Erin Kirksey as the associate district judge for Woodward County.
“Erin’s time as a municipal judge and assistant district attorney, coupled with her private practice experience, has prepared her for this important position,” said Gov. Stitt. “I look forward to seeing her bring her expertise and work ethic to the table in order to serve the people of Woodward County.”
"I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Woodward County,” said Kirksey. “I am honored that Gov. Stitt chose me for this endeavor and look forward to the challenge and commitment that will be required to serve Woodward County as its new associate district judge."
Kirksey is native to Northwest Oklahoma, being born and raised in Beaver, Oklahoma. After graduating from Beaver High School, Kirksey attended Oklahoma State University, where she obtained her Bachelors of Science Degree.
Upon completion of her undergraduate work, Kirksey graduated Delta Mu Delta from Oklahoma Christian University with a Masters of Business Administration, emphasis in Finance.
She then attended Oklahoma City University School of Law and earned her Juris Doctor in 2010.
After working with another Northwest Oklahoma law firm, Kirksey opened Kirksey Law Firm, P.L.L.C. in 2013, which became Kirksey & Parsons, PLLC in 2019.
Additionally, Kirksey is the municipal judge for both Woodward (since January, 2015) and Mooreland municipalities (since January, 2016) and serves as the Juvenile Assistant District Attorney for District 26 in Woodward County.
Kirksey and her husband, Richard, live in Mooreland with their two children, Aidan and Mikala, and are active members in the community.
Woodward County is in the 4th Judicial District, which includes Alfalfa, Blaine, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Woodward counties.
