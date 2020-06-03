OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association (OCA) Ranch Rodeo has opened entries for its National Anthem Singing Contest.
The contest will determine the singer of the National Anthem at the Friday night performance of the OCA Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 21, 2020 at the Lazy E Arena near Guthrie, Okla.
The deadline for entry is July 1, and the top three finalists will be selected by July 15. Online voting will take place to determine the winner, which will be announced on August 1. To enter, contestants must complete an entry form and submit a video performing the National Anthem (solo and a capella only). The entry form can be found at okcattlemen.org/national-anthem.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo consists of 12 ranch teams of 'real ranch' cowboys that compete in compete in five different events mirroring many of the activities of daily ranch life. The competition is fierce, but the cowboys do not take home much more than bumps and bragging rights. They participate with one goal: to support the Children's Hospital Foundation (CHF). The OCA Ranch Rodeo has raised more than $531,000 for CHF since 1997.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo is a two-day event scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22. Performances begin nightly at 7 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m. with shopping inside the trade show. Make plans to join us at the Lazy E Arena. To learn more about the OCA Ranch Rodeo, visit www.okcattlemen.org. Tickets go on sale July 1.
