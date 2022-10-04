Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials have announced an increase in student enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.
With a freshman class of 337, freshman numbers grew by 20.8 percent, with a total enrollment of 1,849 students. Northwestern saw an increase of 3.4 percent in student population and concurrent increased by 17.7 percent.
“We are so proud of our recruiters and employees for their hard work,” Dr. Bo Hannaford, university president, said. “There is a national trend of decreasing student population in higher education, and we are actively working against these statistics.
“Northwestern continues to provide a great education at an economical price, which gives students the opportunity to earn their degree.”
Northwestern’s Woodward and Enid campuses also provide opportunities for those in regions outside of Alva. Woodward experienced a 9.3 percent increase with a total number of 153 students. Enid saw a minimal decrease of 1.8 percent in headcount but had an increase of 1.8 percent in credit hours.
Northwestern provides coursework in Alva, Enid, Woodward and the University Center in Ponca City, as well as many online options. Through these offerings, students can begin their degree or complete a degree that has already been started.
Along with positive enrollment numbers, Northwestern also achieved high employment outcomes upon graduation from a report produced by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Northwestern ranks at 90.5 percent, meaning 90.5 percent of Northwestern graduates stay employed within the state of Oklahoma within five years of graduating.
“Not only do our students develop their careers and learn what they’re passionate about at Northwestern, we are seeing them remain in Oklahoma and become active citizens within their communities,” Hannaford said.
For more information about Northwestern, visit www.nwosu.edu or call (580) 327-1700
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.