Northwestern Oklahoma State University enrollment for spring courses will open Tuesday, Oct. 13.
New and returning students are encouraged to make appointments with an adviser to develop a spring schedule and to enroll as soon as possible to ensure course availability. The spring semester schedule of courses is available online at www.nwosu.edu/course-schedules. The last day to enroll is Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Northwestern’s 16-week spring semester classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Students may enroll in a variety of classes that will lead to bachelor’s degrees within three schools at Northwestern – School of Arts and Sciences, School of Education and School of Professional Studies. For a list of bachelor’s degree programs available, including pre-professional and teaching fields, visit www.nwosu.edu/academic-degrees.
Master’s degree programs open to enroll in include: Master of Arts in American Studies, Master of Counseling Psychology, Master of Science in General Psychology, Master of Arts in Heritage Tourism and Conservation and Master of Education with several different options. Applications for admission into the graduate program will be accepted through the beginning of January.
“This upcoming spring semester is an excellent time for potential students to begin their graduate education,” Dr. Shawn Holliday, associate dean of graduate studies, said. “Northwestern offers a wide array of graduate programs that will build specialty knowledge to provide larger earning potential. Our small class sizes and supportive faculty also help students succeed.”
To see degree program breakdowns visit the online graduate catalog at www.nwosu.edu/graduate-catalog.
To get started on a graduate degree program contact Melissa Brown, coordinator of graduate studies, at (580) 327-8410 or mbrown@nwosu.edu. An application for admission form, admission requirements and additional information may be found at www.nwosu.edu/graduate-studies.
Students can still fill out the FAFSA form for financial aid for the spring 2021 semester but are always encouraged to fill out the form as soon as possible after Oct. 1 each year. The form is available at https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa.
“The FAFSA for the 2020-21 academic year, which opened Oct. 1, 2019, encompasses the fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021 semesters,” Tara Hannaford, director financial aid and scholarships, said. “By completing this early it allows for our office to inform students of their aid eligibility and to assist those selected for verification to submit the needed documents.”
