Editor's Note: Woodward County Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting in the civil defense room at the courthouse at 2 p.m. Friday to consider a declaration of emergency for Woodward County in preparation for a significant winter weather event.
Woodward Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer gave a winter storm update for Woodward County on Facebook live video Thursday afternoon.
“Sunday, the extreme cold system moves in. And that cold air will come in and it's deep, cold air,” Lehenbauer said. “We're expecting the snow to come in on Saturday night.”
Lehenbauer said his biggest concern is with the with the cold temperatures, not the snowfall.
“The snowfall is significant. But I'm really worried about these temperatures,” Lehenbauer said. “The winds will be the highest on Sunday at about 15 miles an hour gusting 25, 30 possibly. The wind chills are going to be treacherous.”
Saturday’s overnight low is three degrees. Sunday and Monday’s lows are close to minus 10 degrees.
“Late Sunday night, early Monday morning, the wind chills will be minus 25, is probably what we're gonna see,” Lehenbauer said. “You're looking at frostbite on exposed skin developing in about 10 minutes, if that happens. And that's what we're expecting. That's my biggest worry.”
The Global Forecast System (GFS) model is predicting two feet or more of snow. The European model snowfall forecast is predicting 8 to 12 inches for Woodward County, which Lehenbauer believes tends to be more accurate this time of year.
“This snow is not going to be a heavy wet snow. It's going to be very, very light and flaky snow,” Lehenbauer said. “Sunday is going to look terrible. We're gonna have winds of 15 to 20 miles on hour in the winds could could guess 30 plus miles an hour... It’s gonna be blizzard-like and it's going to be really hard to measure that snow because of those winds.”
With the extreme low temperatures, comes water issues as well.
“I don't see temperatures getting up above freezing until the end of next week,” Lehenbauer said. “My biggest fear is breaking a water line, a community water line in any of our towns, or losing power.”
Lehenbauer is not extremely concerned about more icing on the power lines.
“We're still going to be see isolated outages. But we hope we don't see, we don't think we're gonna see widespread outages,” Lehenbauer said. “I'm more worried about pipes breaking.”
Lehenbauer encourages all residents to have extra water stored, two or three gallons per person.
“You do definitely need to run let your faucets drip,” Lehenbauer said. “Watch your water usage, of course, but let those drip but don't let it run full blast. Plus, that could freeze up in your sewer lines as it's coming out of your house, especially if you live in a mobile home.”
If travel is necessary, have an emergency kit in the vehicle and make sure to bundle up in layers, Lehenbauer reminded.
“Have an extra couple of blankets or something,” Lehenbauer said. “Just in case you get in a crash and you have to wait there for a trooper or an officer to come or your vehicle happens to break down.”
According to Lehenbauer, these winter weather forecasts are really tough to keep up with are hard to predict what's going to happen within a couple of days out.
“It's gonna look horrible Sunday with the blizzard like conditions,” Lehenbauer said. “If we get a foot of snow, it's going to be rough getting around, for sure.”
For Red Cross assistance in case of a power outage, residents can call the Woodward County 911 Center at 580-254-8518.
