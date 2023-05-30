Over 800 rodeo competitors are expected in Woodward June 4 to June 10, for the 93rd annual Woodward Elks Rodeo, put on by the Rodeo Committee of the Woodward Elks Club. This rodeo continues to be sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).
Early events of the rodeo include the following: 8 a.m. Breakaway Roping Jackpot on Sunday, June 4; 8 a.m. Monday is the PRCA slack and WPRA slack Following; 8 a.m. Tuesday is Steer Roping at the Roundup Club Arena and at noon is the annual cattle drive coming from the 9th Street turnoff to Boiling Springs to Main Street and then on to the Crystal Beach Rodeo grounds.
“Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we’re adding new festivities to go along with the rodeo,” said Wade Walker, Elks Rodeo Committee member. “We’ve invited in a lot of food trucks, arts vendors and live music to go throughout the four days. That will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.”
Children can register to compete in the Fishing Frenzy on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., then fish from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The awards will be presented at 11:15 a.m. Each competitor needs to bring their own fishing gear for this event. The three age groups for fishing are 5-7 year olds, 8-10 year olds, and 11-14 year olds.
On Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. the Woodward Rodders Car Show will have their cars on display at Crystal Beach Park.
The first 50 Mini-golfers and Paddle Boat Riders will be free on Saturday.
Wednesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. is goat roping in the park provided by 1000 Hills Church.
Woodward Elks Rodeo is also making it possible for the first 100 people into the Crystal Beach Water Park to get in free on Wednesday during its regular hours of noon to 8 p.m.
Also new this year is a Longhorn Parade through Crystal Beach Park on Wednesday through Saturday at 6 p.m.
Kiwanis Train Rides will also be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
Children can compete nightly - Wednesday through Saturday, in the Calf Scramble and Mutton Bustin’ or just enjoy watching it in the Crystal Beach Rodeo Arena during the rodeo.
The kids events start at 7:30 p.m. and the rodeo gets underway each night at 8 p.m. The annual parade is at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Each night of the rodeo there will be group-sponsored meals, concession stands, clowns and entertainers, rodeo competitions, and conclude with after-rodeo live band dances at the Woodward Elks Arena or Woodward County Event Center.
Themes this year include the following: Kid’s Night-Wednesday, American Patriot Night-Thursday, Pink Night-Friday and Family Night-Saturday.
Woodward Main Street is hosting a window-painting contest for local businesses to promote the Woodward Elks Rodeo. The colorful displays will attract more attention to the 2023 rodeo and draw more customers into the local businesses.
Proceeds from this annual Elks Rodeo go to the Junior Livestock Shows, Junior High and High School Scholarships, Clinton Veterans Hospital, Equipment for Law Enforcement, Blood Drives, local Food Pantry, Cystic Fibrosis, Western Plains Youth Shelter, Breast Cancer Awareness, in addition to other special events and scholarships to benefit people and organizations in Woodward and northwest Oklahoma.
Also going on during the week is the Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Pageant which concludes Saturday afternoon at the Woodward Conference Center.
Tickets for the rodeo may be purchased from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the small Elks Rodeo camper trailer across the street from The Annex on 9th and Main. Tickets are also available at the arena gate each evening or at the Elks website www. woodwardelksrodeo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.