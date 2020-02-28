ire Situation Report
Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry
There is an elevated fire danger through the weekend with above normal temperatures, low relative humidity values and increased winds on Saturday.
On Saturday, relative humidity values are expected to dip into the 10-22% as afternoon temperatures warm into the low-70⁰’s driving fine dead fuel moisture values into the 3-5% range reserving the most receptive fuels for the western Panhandle. Fuels typical in the area will support rates of fire spread 160- 220 ft./min. during peak burning conditions when south winds 15-20 mph with some gusts in excess of 25 mph.
On Sunday, fire danger will remain in place with moderate overnight moisture recovery, dry conditions and temperature again above normal across the state. Winds are forecasted to be somewhat less on Sunday prompting slightly downgraded fire behavior predictions with regard to rates of spread. A surface low entering the Panhandle in the afternoon will shift wind direction to the west and then north across the area and in northwest Oklahoma with diminishing wind speed. Nonetheless, this is an approaching cold front and firefighters should be aware of the potential shift in spread direction on any going fire.
http://www.forestry.ok.gov/Websites/forestry/images/Fire%20Situation%20Reports/Fire%20Situation%20Report%2002-28-20.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.