Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 1F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 1F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.