“Early February usually calls for flowers, chocolates, and that warm and fuzzy feeling just in time for Valentine’s Day,” Northwestern Electric Cooperative (NWEC) Member Services and Communications Coordinator Lyndsey Harvey shared. “I think I can speak for most when I say, where in the heck is that warm fuzzy feeling?”
Harsh temperatures have settled over much of NWEC’s service territory.
“The accumulation of ice on power lines and surrounding trees has resulted in a constant battle between our linemen and the weather,” Harvey said. “In some areas, nearly 6 inches of ice rests on miles of line.”
To put things into perspective, Harvey explained that one-half inch of ice can add as much as 500 pounds to a power line.
“Not only can this added ice bring down the power line, but it also increases the surface area of the line,” Harvey said. “This added surface area makes it easier for wind gusts to catch, which leads to a plethora of additional problems.”
According to Harvey, NWEC crews have been preparing for potential outages as the second wave of winter weather threatens the area.
“We are bringing in contractor crews to help in the heaviest hit areas, so when the time comes we can spread our crews across the service territory,” NWEC Operations and Engineering Director Jaret Dowler said. “We also have plenty of material for repairs ready, so now we just wait to see what weather comes our way in the next few days.”
OG&E Communications Specialist David Kimmel is not expecting a significant impact on their system.
“That being said, we have begun taking steps to ensure we have personnel in place to respond quickly to all outage events,” Kimmel said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and are prepared to act accordingly to any changes to this situation.”
According to Harvey, the trickiest part to any winter outage event is perhaps the potential for outages to kick back up again when the weather finally starts to get warmer.
“When the ice begins to melt, whether it be on a line or a tree, the sudden absence of weight causes the line, or branch, to snap upwards,” Harvey said. “This can cause an array of problems, and at times, nearly just as many outages as the ice did in the first place.”
It always pays to be prepared for storms, according to Kimmel.
“Storms can surprise us with their severity,” Kimmel said. “You don't want to be caught without essential supplies, or be rushed to prepare at the last minute.”
One of the best things residents can do now is prepare, according to Harvey.
“No one wants to be without power, but should an outage happen it is crucial to have a plan,” Harvey said.
OG&E suggest keeping the following items on hand all the time for emergency situations to make things easier until they can get power back up:
• Flashlights and fresh batteries, candles or other illumination
• Battery-powered radio and/or television for news updates
• Battery-powered or wind-up clock
• Emergency telephone numbers
• Fully-charged mobile phone
“Keep devices charged, have blankets and warm clothes at the ready, store flashlights and alternate lighting sources in easy-to-reach places,” Harvey said. “Make sure you have access to drinking water, and have an ice chest ready to store food in that can be placed outside or in a garage.”
Additionally, during cold weather, the following tips from OG&E can be helpful:
• During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let the sun warm the space.
• At night, cover windows with drapes or blankets to minimize heat loss.
• Place heaters on a hard, non-combustible surface.
• If the indoor temperature drops to 55 degrees F, open faucets slightly so they drip to prevent pipes from freezing.
• Never use a gas range or charcoal for indoor heating.
If you plan to use a portable generator, never connect it directly to the home wiring unless it has been wired specifically for generator use, Harvey cautions.
“This can cause back-feeding along power lines and electrocute anyone coming in contact with them,” Harvey said. “Never overload a generator. Turn off all equipment powered by the generator before shutting it down.”
Harvey also reminds residents to keep generators dry, operate on a dry surface under an open structure. Portable back-up generators produce the poison gas carbon monoxide which claims the lives of hundreds of people every year, according to the CDC.
“Do not operate a generator from anywhere inside your home or garage,” Harvey reminded. “And never fuel a generator while it is operating.”
In order to report an outage call 800-272-9741 if you are an OG&E customer or call 877-966-7693 if you are a member of NWEC.
