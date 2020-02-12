A chance to visit with your state legislators is coming around again. Eggs and Issues will be Friday morning at 7:30 at High Plains Technology Center upstairs in rooms 201 A and B.
“It's a traditional event sponsored by the Chamber,” Woodward Chamber of Commerce President CJ Montgomery said. “We’ve got a lot of issues that are going to affect us here in Northwest Oklahoma.
District 59 Rep. Mike Sanders, District 58 Rep. Carl Newton and State Sen. Casey Murdock have confirmed they are coming. District 61 Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky has also been invited.
“It's a great opportunity to go one on one and ask a question of your legislator,” Montgomery said.
encouraged. “A great breakfast prepared by the High Plains staff. I encourage everyone to come, this is always something everyone looks forward to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.