Over the weekend, three years after one of the most devastating fires on the great plains, Oklahoma Forestry Services reported 25 fires across Oklahoma.
The worst burned an estimated over 29,000 acres in Beaver County.
According to Beaver County Fire Chief Jon Elfers, seven livable structures were lost, as well as quite a few outbuildings, the school football and baseball fields were blackened and a school storage building with practice equipment was lost.
“It's just a miracle that it didn't take the whole town,” 4-H Mentor and Beaver County Soil Conservation Member Mary Chris Barth said.
An area 4-H group is working to help families in Beaver who were affected by the fire.
Overstreet 4-H (Slapout and Clearlake areas) members are collecting monetary donations and gift cards for the families.
“We did that during the Starbuck fire in 2017. And there were people inquiring,” Barth said. “There's at least two families that I know of with children that have lost total homes and there may be more.”
According to Barth, donated funds received will be divided among families in need.
“Not everyone will want to accept. But we're going to focus on those who lost their homes. Several of them are mothers raising kids on their own,” Barth said.
Dubbed the 412 Fire, it started on Saturday and by Tuesday morning is considered 76 percent contained. Even after some recent moisture, gusty winds and higher temperatures may create an elevated fire danger, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services.
According to Barth, the fire is still burning in the tamarack trees at the Beaver River Wildlife Management Area.
“We just had a meeting between Soil Conservation District, the fire chiefs, town administrators, county commissioners and all within the last six weeks on what do we do to get prepared. And reaching out to USDA to get some waivers (for vulnerable CRP lands) to prevent something like this,” Barth said. “We are going to continue to coordinate those efforts as we reach out to work on fire prevention.”
Barth said the Beaver County Soil Conservation lost their yard and equipment to the fire. She said she didn’t know how much of the building they will be able to save. Even though their yard was maintained, it was right up against CRP land.
“And if there's a silver lining it will be that maybe we can take this and work with Congressman Lucas and Senator Inhofe and such,” Barth said. “And see (if there) is a way to go and keep that mowed down and such. Where otherwise they only let us do it once every three years.”
The Beaver County 4-Hers gathered donations and helped rebuild after the Starbuck Fire in 2017. They are no strangers to the devastation or work and were more than willing to take the opportunity to assist, according to Beaver County Ag and 4-H Extension Educator Loren Sizelove.
“I'm confident in our youth of Beaver County and seeing their compassion for trying to reach out and help other people in need,” Sizelove said. “The leadership group that we have is just very capable of doing this. They’re focusing in this way and being very practical about it.”
A Michigan 4-H club that donated to families for the Starbuck fire three years ago has again contacted the Beaver County club and will be sending donations as well, according to Sizelove.
Donation checks for families that lost homes can be made out to 412 Fire Relief or Overstreet Community Center 501c and mailed to Rt 2 Box 96, Laverne, OK 73848. You will receive a receipt so you can deduct the donation from taxes.
Sizelove is working on getting hay donations to ranchers in need.
The Beaver County Extension Office is making a list of people in need of assistance and those wishing to give aid.
“Extension is not handling any money,” Sizelove said. “But we will be matching up people who want to donate their time and effort with producers needing help to rebuild fences, transport hay and similar farm and ranch activities.”
