Several Woodward School District teachers were awarded grants from the Woodward Education Foundation on Tuesday morning.
Teachers applied for the grants to help fund additional materials for their classrooms that are not provided through other means. One of the grant priorities is to provide innovative and cost-effective supplies for projects directly related to classroom learning, according to the application.
Teachers excitedly shared what the grant was about to their students with an explanation of what they intended to purchase for their classroom to make the educational experience memorable.
Horace Mann teacher Debra Moody shared her plans for “Cutting Corners” as well as some of the tools that have recently been purchased, donated or repurposed for students with special needs. A large touch screen for children with mobility difficulties and a sensory table filled with rice for children to manipulate and play in were some items she showed to visitors.
Guadalupe Reyes’s Horace Mann students were excited to see her accept a grant for “Wise Words form Mr. Rogers, Play is Serious Learning.”
Horace Mann Teacher Patricia Fox’s grant title was “1st Graders Striving Towards Cooperation & Independence.”
“Learning with Moby” was the theme of the grant Sarah Braley received for her work at Horace Mann and Highland Park.
At Highland Park, Nancy Shore is applying her grant money toward “AmScopes: Explore! Learn!” and Carole Stake’s theme is “The Nifty Fifty” which will help the children learn more about the 50 states of the nation.
Several teachers from the Woodward Middle School received grants this year, including:
Lorie Baggett for “8th Grade Multi-Unit Supplies”
Jennifer Wiederstein for “Vernier Equipment for 8th Grade Learners”
Sonya Covalt for “When Students WANT to READ!”
Kelly Stewart and Bryan Stevens for “Debating the Documents”
Crystal Simmons for “To-may-to, To-mah-to Voices, Villains, and Vaudeville!”
Three Woodward High School teachers were awarded grants - Carrian Cook’s theme is “For the Love of Reading.” Kimberly Long’s theme is “Brush It!” and Chelsea Cruse’s theme is “Empathy & Knowledge in the Classroom.”
One Staff Development grant was awarded this fall to Lauren Stahlman from Horace Mann for the theme, “Classroom Management Strategies: Tier Two Interventions” which will be a district wide one day seminar.
Education foundation members handing out the grants on Tuesday were President Natalie Laverty, board member TeNeil Spaeth, Vice President Katie Shirley Katie Shirley and board member Melanie Lynes-Matt.
Woodward Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Reynolds accompanied them to each school, congratulating each of the grant winners and greeting all the students and teachers he met along the way.
Grants are awarded each fall and spring.
