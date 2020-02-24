ECC hosting Paint Night Tuesday

The Early Childhood Center Parent Teacher Organization is hosting their second annual Paint Night Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
“This event is a chance for family and friends to have some quality time together and to create something beautiful together,” said PTO President Amy Solloway. “This year some of the students’ artwork will also be hanging on the walls on display for guests to see as they walk into the event.”
In addition to creating your own masterpiece, you’ll get the chance to hear about other artists.
“Paint Night is also a great opportunity to learn more about art,” Solloway said. “Bonnie Powers, ECC’s experienced art teacher, will be giving a presentation on author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds. He wrote ‘The Dot’ and several other books that focus on children creating art and fostering a love of art.”
Powers will also be leading the event, guiding painters through the streps of the project.
Canvas can be purchased for $15 and each additional canvas is $10, according to Solloway. Forms are available on the ECC Facebook page or you can drop money off at the ECC office.
“Additionally, each pre-kindergarten and kindergarten class has created an art project that will be up for auction,” Solloway said. “This is a project that each class and their teacher have worked on together. These works of art are on display in the ECC front lobby. You can also see each class project on the ECC Facebook page and you can bid there.”
The ECC will also accept bids over the phone. Bidding closes Tuesday evening.
The fundraiser directly benefits the ECC and its teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.