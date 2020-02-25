The early voting period for next Tuesday’s presidential preferential primary election in Oklahoma starts on Thursday.
Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the in-person absentee voting is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Voters in Woodward County will go to the election board office in the courthouse to vote early.
Next Tuesday, March 3, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oklahoma is a closed primary so in order to vote in a party’s primary election, you have to be a member of that party.
Democrats do, however, allow Independents to vote in their primary.
Fourteen names are on the Democratic ballot, though several have already dropped out of the race.
Major candidates remaining include Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Buttigieg.
President Donald Trump headlines the GOP ballot, which includes five other candidates.
