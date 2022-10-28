Early voting begins Wednesday for voters in Woodward County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.
Early voting is available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, early voting is available on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can vote early at the election board office in the basement of the courthouse.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines. Early voting is open to all voters,” Election Board Secretary Connie Wilcox said.
You will need to bring identification with you for early voting.
This year voters will be deciding all the statewide offices, plus two U. S. Senate seats and congressional races, among others.
For questions, please contact the Election Board at 580-256-3609 or woodwardcounty@elections.ok.gov.
