By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
Republicans will do most of the heavy lifting in the June 28 primary election, though Democrats will have a couple of races to decide.
Early voting for the primary election is June 23, 24, and 25. Hours on June 23 and 24 are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on June 25 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In Woodward County, early voting will be at the election board office in the basement of the courthouse. Early voting in area counties will also be at that county’s election board office.
Big races on the Republican side include two U. S. Senate seats, all 5 congressional spots and all the major statewide offices.
The GOP primary is a closed process, meaning only Republicans can vote in those races. Independents will be allowed to vote in the Democratic primary.
James Lankford is running for another term in the U. S. Senate and is being challenged by two other Republicans, Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr. There are six Democrats on the ballot for this seat.
If no candidate receives over 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held in August.
The second U. S. Senate race is to fill the term of Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Thirteen Republicans are in the race, almost assuring a runoff for the nomination. Current Congressman Markwayne Mullin and former Speaker of the House T. W. Shannon are probably the biggest names in the field. Nathan Dahm is a state senator and Luke Holland, a top aide to Inhofe, has been endorsed by the senator.
Former U. S. Rep. Kendra Horn is the only Democrat in the race.
Veteran third district Rep. Frank Lucas is facing two Republicans in the primary – retired pastor Wade Burleson of Enid and Stephen Butler of Yukon.
There is not a Democratic primary as only Jeremiah Ross filed.
In the governor’s race, incumbent Kevin Stitt is being challenged by three other Republicans – Mark Sherwood, Joel Kintsel and Moira McCabe. Stitt, according to some recent polls, is a heavy favorite.
On the Democratic side former state senator Connie Johnson and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister are on the ballot. Hofmeister was elected state superintendent twice as a Republican but switched parties earlier this year to run for governor.
The state auditor and inspector’s race will be decided in the primary as the only two people filing were incumbent Republican Cindy Byrd and her GOP challenger Steven W. McQuillen.
The race for Attorney General has drawn some attention as Gentner Drummond is challenge John O’Connor for the Republican nomination. O’Connor was appointed to the position by Gov. Stitt after the resignation of Mike Hunter. Drummond ran four years ago and lost a close runoff race to Hunter.
Three Republicans filed for the open state treasurer position. Voters will decide between Todd Russ, Clark Jolley and David B. Hooten to be the GOP representative in the general election.
There is also a Republican primary for Superintendent of Public Instruction. John Cox, formerly a Democrat who lost twice to Hofmeister, April Grace, Ryan Walters and William E. Crozier make up the field. Former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jena Nelson is the Democratic nominee.
For Commissioner of Labor, incumbent Republican Leslie Osborn is being challenged in the primary by Sean Roberts and Keith Swinton.
The Republican primary for Corporation Commissioner includes Kim David, Justin Hornback, Harold D. Spradling and Todd Thomsen.
There are no other races in Woodward County, though there is a proposition in the Town of Fort Supply.
Races in area counties include:
Dewey County
Assessor – Republicans Kim Clark and Jennifer McCormick
Ellis County
Commissioner District 1: Republicans Michael W. Latta and Jim Lennington.
Two proposition in town of Arnett and one in town of Shattuck
Harper County
Commissioner District 1: Republicans Rex Brewer, R. A. Bentley, Mark Payne.
There is also a proposition on the Harper County ballot.
Major County
Assessor: Republicans Jenny Corkery, Jenna Parker, Brandon Case
Commissioner District 1: Republicans Ryan Greb, John Haworth, Justin DeHaas
Commissioner District 3: Republicans Travis Darr, Max Paulsen
Woods County
Commissioner District 1: Republicans Willie McKinley, David Hamil
Commissioner District 3: Republicans John Smiley, Jim Hofer, John M. Evans
On June 28, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Remember to have identification with you.
Sample ballots can be found at county election boards or online at www.oklahoma.gov/elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.