April is Autism Awareness Month.
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex, lifelong developmental condition that typically appears during early childhood and can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. The term “spectrum” in autism spectrum disorder refers to the wide range of symptoms and severity.
“The Autism experience is different for everyone. It is defined by a certain set of behaviors and is often referred to as a ‘spectrum condition’ that affects people differently and to varying degrees. While there is currently no known single cause of Autism, early diagnosis helps a person receive resources that can support the choices and opportunities needed to live fully,” according to the www.autismsociety.org.
The advantages of early intervention cannot be overemphasized. Children who receive early intervention can make tremendous strides in their overall skill development, leading to improved quality of life. Some people are not diagnosed until they are adolescents or adults.
“Autism spectrum disorder includes conditions that were previously considered separate — autism, Asperger’s Syndrome, childhood disintegrative disorder and an unspecified form of pervasive developmental disorder. Some people still use the term ‘Asperger’s Syndrome,’ which is generally thought to be at the mild end of autism spectrum disorder,” according to mayoclinic.org.
While there is no one behavioral or communication assessment that can detect Autism, several screening instruments have been developed for use in determining if a child might need further evaluation for developmental delay and/or Autism, including the Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ) and the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT).
“Current treatments for Autism Spectrum Disorder seek to reduce symptoms that interfere with daily functioning and quality of life. ASD affects each person differently, meaning that people with ASD have unique strengths and challenges and different treatment needs. Therefore, treatment plans usually involve multiple professionals and are catered toward the individual. It is important that providers communicate with each other and the person with ASD and their family to ensure that treatment goals and progress are meeting expectations,” states www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/treatment.html.
“As children with ASD become adolescents and young adults, they may have difficulties developing and maintaining friendships, communicating with peers and adults, or understanding what behaviors are expected in school or on the job. They may come to the attention of healthcare providers because they also have conditions such as anxiety, depression, or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, which occur more often in people with ASD than in people without ASD,” according to the CDC.
If you have more questions or concerns about Autism Spectrum Disorder and your child. Contact their primary care provider or visit www.autismsociety.org, www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/facts.html, https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/autism-spectrum-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20352928 to learn more.
