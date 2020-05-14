A new bill is headed to the governor’s desk to possibly be signed into law this week. The bill would require dyslexia screening for early elementary students who do not meet reading level requirements for their grade.
House Bill 2804 was authored by House Majority Leader Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher, and Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City.
According to a press release from the State of Oklahoma House of Representatives, the measure requires screening for dyslexia for students in kindergarten through third grade who are not reading on grade level beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
“Early screening for this disorder is a game-changer for struggling students,” Sanders said. “Research is clear that when students with dyslexia are identified early and supported, they quickly catch up to their peers in reading and other academic subjects. This changes their trajectory in school and improves their lives in immeasurable ways.”
For Bice, the topic hits close to home.
“I’m proud to carry legislation that addresses an overlooked issue in Oklahoma,” Bice said. “This is personal to me because my godson was diagnosed with dyslexia. The sooner we can provide early dyslexia screening, the better their educational outcomes will be.”
If passed, the measure would require the Oklahoma State Board of Education to develop policies for dyslexia screening, and to adopt a list of approved qualified dyslexia screening tools, according to the press release. The bill also requires school districts to provide the Oklahoma State Department of Education with data about dyslexia, including the number of students screened for dyslexia each year, the number of students identified, and the process used to evaluate students.
“Early identification of risk factors for dyslexia is the exact type of information we wish our sons’ teachers had available when they were in early elementary,” said Michelle Keiper and Tiffany Jenkins of Decoding Dyslexia Oklahoma. “Instead, both of our sons struggled with the shame of being a struggling reader and teachers who were not able to target their reading intervention needs. We are excited to see this change happening for our next generation of struggling readers.”
Sanders believes that early detection of dyslexia is key.
“The earlier we can detect those children that have dyslexia, the easier it is to remediate and have them caught up,” Sanders said. “So we can detect kids through the screening and the testing as young as kindergarten, but the longer you wait, the more problematic – it’s completely neurological. The younger we can intervene, the outcomes will be significantly better and shorter on the remediation.”
According to Sanders, the funding for the screening and testing will come partly from the State Department of Education budget and through the Reading Sufficiency Act.
Sanders also secured the passage of House Bill 1228 to provide professional development for teachers to help recognize signs of dyslexia, according to the press release. He also authored legislation to add the Dyslexia Handbook to the list of tools available to teachers, parents, and school administrators at no cost.
