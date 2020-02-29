OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislation strengthening Oklahoma’s drug-free school zones is headed to the full Senate. Senate Bill 1674, by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, would make it a felony to purchase or possess methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.
“When a parent sends their child to school, they should be worried about whether they do well on their test or make the basketball team, not whether their child is being exposed to meth, heroin or some other dangerous drug,” Murdock said. “Someone who thinks nothing of selling or possessing drugs within mere feet of a school full of children is a danger to those kids and to our communities.”
The felony penalty for violating Oklahoma’s drug-free school zones had been a felony but was changed to a misdemeanor with 2016’s passage of State Question 780. Murdock’s bill restores the felony penalty for possession or buying drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, although marijuana possession would still be treated as a misdemeanor. Those under 18 or students who are 18 years or older but enrolled at the school would be exempted from the felony charge.
