According to State Climatologist Gary McManus, the recent historic ice storm did little to abate drought in Northwestern Oklahoma.
Even though the southeastern part of the State has had 10 to 20 inches more than normal this year, western Oklahoma is still running short on moisture, according to McManus.
“The western Panhandle and parts of west central Oklahoma had deficits of 7-10 inches over the first 10 months of the year,” McManus said. “The winter storm provided the first significant moisture since early September for much of western Oklahoma.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought coverage went up from 18 percent at the end of September to 38 percent on Oct. 20, then down to 32 percent on the 27th.
“The outlook for further drought improvement is slim through November for much of the remaining drought area,” McManus said. “The Climate Prediction Center’s November outlooks indicate increased odds of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation for Oklahoma.”
According to McManus, even though moisture from late October has not yet been accounted for in the latest Drought Monitor map, drought is expected to persist through November in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Forestry Service (OFS) added a special note to the public in their recent fire situation report.
According to the report, in the wake of a very strong and impactful winter weather event that resulted in widespread tree damage, Oklahomans are encouraged to exercise caution when burning debris piles.
Residents should avoid burning on days when winds are likely to pose threat from lofting embers or firebrands into receptive fuels, according to OFS.
If you are going to burn a pile, OFS asks residents to consider the following:
• Stay with the pile while it burns and fully drown out the ashes when completed.
• Have fire suppression equipment at the ready including water, shovel, rake, garden hose or extinguisher.
• Be considerate with your smoke. Check wind direction and proximity to areas that may be impacted by smoke including roadways and buildings.
• If the fire escapes your control, dial 911 immediately.
Woodward Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer offered some more tips for controlled burns.
If burning, it is vital to notify the E-911 Center to let them know that you are conducting a controlled burn. This prevents a false fire call from a passerby, which ties up fire department resources. Of course, it is not lawful to burn inside the town limits of a community, and we always recommend that conditions for burning be checked before lighting a debris pile. A free resource is the Fire Prescription Planner at okfire.mesonet.org, that allows you to determine whether it is safe to burn for conditions.
