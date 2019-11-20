As Thanksgiving approaches and families hit the road, GasBuddy is predicting gas prices to be the highest in five years.
The projected prices aren’t slowing down travelers for the holiday as GasBuddy says there is a seven percent increase in motorists on the road for Thanksgiving this year.
The national average is expected to be around $2.56 per gallon, a penny higher than last year, according to GasBuddy.
“Change is hard, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, many things this year won’t be changing,” said Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick DeHaan. “…Expect the national average price of gasoline to be in the $2.50s for the third straight Thanksgiving… Expect average gas prices to drop between now and Christmas, giving motorists something extra to be thankful for.”
The national average has seen a smaller decline since October than usual, part of the reason for the higher prices this Thanksgiving versus last year, according to GasBuddy. While prices have average a 10-cent decline from October to mid-November over the last decade, this year has seen a decline of just five cents over the same time frame.
According to GasBuddy’s Annual Holiday Travel Survey, less participants are reporting that high gas prices were impacting travel plans.
GasBuddy offers several money-saving tips for motorists on the road this holiday season:
● The Day of the Week Matters. GasBuddy has analyzed gas price data year-over-year and found that Monday offers the lowest average gas price in 30 states, making it the best day to fill-up. The day with the most expensive average gas prices: Friday.
● Pay with GasBuddy. A free payments service that offers at least 5 cents off per gallon on every fill-up at thousands of gas stations nationwide. Drivers can save upwards of $10 per tank when used with the GasBuddy app during their holiday travels.
● Don’t Drive Like a Maniac. Aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking as they can cost drivers up to an extra $477 per year in fuel consumption. Drivers in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Sacramento, Calif. are the most aggressive drivers in the country according to a recent GasBuddy study .
● Embrace the ‘Fuel-i-days’: GasBuddy’s Fuel-i-days celebration is bringing more than $30 billion in gasoline savings to Americans this holiday season. Participants will effortlessly get free gas when going about holiday activities like shopping for gifts and finding a parking spot. Follow @GasBuddy on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.
Note: GasBuddy contributed to this article through a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.