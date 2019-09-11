A new fundraiser for the Woodward Public Schools will roll out on Friday.
McKay Ford is teaming with Ford Motor Company for the Ford Drive 4 Ur School Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Woodward High School.
Here's how it works.
For every person who takes a test drive in a Ford vehicle during the event - the vehicles will be at the high school - Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to Woodward Public Schools. Organizers said has much as $6,000 could be raised during the day and evening.
You can stop by McKay Ford to preregister or go to https://d4ur.com/#/pre/7qxkb. Or you can just show up at the school and take a test drive. You will also be able to fill out a post drive survey.
Friday is also the home opener for the Boomer football team against Elk City so you should have an opportunity to take a test drive before taking in the game.
