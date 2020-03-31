The Woodward County Health Department in partnership with the City of Woodward, Woodward County, Emergency Management and other community sponsors is holding a COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic on Wednesday, April 1.
According to a news release from the health department the clinic is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as supplies last at the Woodward County Event Center inside Crystal Beach Park.
In order to be tested you must:
• be 18 years of age or older
• have a fever greater than 100.4 and a cough or shortness of breath.
Only one person per household will be tested.
The health department says don't come for testing if you know you have been in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
There is no charge for the test.
This is the first test clinic that has been held in Northwest Oklahoma. Other clinics have been held in McAlester, Ponca City, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Note: According to the news release, you should come into the park from the Lakeside Drive entrance on the east side of the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.