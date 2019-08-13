Summer is coming to a close and the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) is pairing up with more than 100 law enforcement agencies across the state to ensure a safe end to the season.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is set to begin today and run through the Labor Day holiday, according to OHSO.
The goal of the campaign is to keep impaired drivers from harming themselves or others behind the wheel.
According to OHSO, 331 people were killed in alcohol and/or drug related crashes in 2018. There has been a decrease in alcohol-related crashes but an increase in fatalities reported in drug-related accidents.
“These numbers are shocking and they are why it is more important than ever to team up with law enforcement to help solve the problem,” said Director of OHSO Paul Harris.
Each year OHSO works with law enforcement to address the problem with campaigns like ENDUI Oklahoma and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
“We want to make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy Labor Day and the end of the summer safely,” Harris said. “We want everyone to have a good time, but it’s important to celebrate responsibly.”
The Woodward area has several taxi services and ride sharing options such as Uber and Lyft.
“If you’re going to the bars or to the lake, make sure you plan how you’ll get home before you start drinking,” Harris said. “If you’re camping, get all of your supplies before you start drinking to make sure nobody has to go back to the store.
“If you’re going out of town, have your rideshare app handy so that you can get home safely.”
In 2018, the Drive Sober campaign made more than 600 DUI arrests around the state, according to OHSO.
“It takes everyone to help us ENDUI in Oklahoma,” Harris said. “Make sure you aren’t driving impaired, but also help your friends and family by volunteering to be the designated driver now and then.”
For more information, visit ohso.ok.gov.
