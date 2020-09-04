As Oklahomans and out-of-state visitors hit the roads for this long holiday weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety want to remind drivers to always drive sober and drive safe.
In 2019, six people were killed during the Labor Day holiday period. There were a total of 469 crashes, with 55 of those being alcohol and/or drug related.
"These crashes are not accidents and are 100 percent avoidable," said Cody McDonell, communications manager for the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. "We want to remind everyone to never drive after they've been drinking or using any type of impairing drugs such as prescription narcotics, marijuana, and illicit drugs."
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with law enforcement from around the state, will be hitting the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers.
"Impaired driving kills hundreds of people in Oklahoma each year, but it doesn't have to be that way this year," said Trooper Mystal Perkins with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. "Let's all work together to make sure we can celebrate the rest of this year's holidays by always driving sober," said Trp. Perkins.
Each year, law enforcement teams up to work with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the ENDUI Oklahoma team to end impaired driving. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and numerous agencies around the state receive federal grant funds to step up impaired driving enforcement.
"It's not just impaired drivers on the roads that we're worried about, it's people on the water as well," said Trp. Perkins. "The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Marine Enforcement Unit will be out on all major lakes and rivers this weekend working to make sure everyone is enjoying the water safely. Boaters are reminded to wear life jackets, operate their boats in a safe manner, and never operate a watercraft if they've been drinking."
Two of the six people killed during the 2019 Labor Day holiday period were unrestrained, the other four deaths were from motorcycle riders or passengers. Most of these fatality crashed occurred in the late hours of Saturday and early Sunday 2019, with two happening in the morning hours of Monday (9/2/2019).
"Last year, four motorcyclists were killed during the Labor Day holiday, that's four too many," said McDonell. "When you're driving, make sure to keep an eye out for motorcycles. Watch for blinkers and brake lights and give them plenty of space on the roads."
For a complete look at the 2019 Labor Day statistics, click here.
