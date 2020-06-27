The Department of Public Safety will begin issuing REAL ID to the public on Monday June 29 at select locations.
Citizens will be able to get a REAL ID at the main DPS location at 3600 N. Martin Luther King Avenue as well as the Edmond DPS location at 28 East Main Street.
Also on Monday, crews will begin installing the new equipment at two Edmond tag agencies and citizens will be able to get a REAL ID at those locations by mid-morning. Those are Edmond Tag Agency at 2 West First Street and Broadway Tag Agency at 3900 South Broadway.
On Tuesday, the equipment will be installed at two additional Edmond tag agencies: Santa Fe Tag Agency at 338 South Santa Fe Avenue and Woodcrest Tag Agency at 14700 South Coltrane Road.
Oklahomans can make an appointment to visit a DPS location by going to ok.gov/dps and clicking on Online Services. If all appointments are booked, our locations are accepting walk-ins. Please remember that we are still requiring masks inside our facilities as well as limiting the number of people inside to allow for social distancing.
We anticipate there could be long lines so the agency is encouraging anyone whose license is not expiring soon to wait before coming in to get a REAL ID.
It is also important to remember that DPS is moving to central issuance with REAL ID. That means you will walk out of the office with a temporary, paper driver license. The actual REAL ID will come in the mail 7-10 business days later.
The Edmond locations are being brought on as part of phase two of the pilot testing program for REAL ID. Phase two will last two weeks and then the production of REAL ID will begin spreading to additional locations across the state. The next location to receive the new equipment will be the DPS location in south Oklahoma City at 728 East Interstate 240 Service Road along with several surrounding tag agencies. REAL ID will then go from there to Tulsa locations.
Citizens can visit realid.ok.gov for complete REAL ID information including whether you need a REAL ID. If you determine you do want a REAL ID, there is a checklist on the website to help get all the documents in order that you will need to obtain the REAL ID. Citizens must have proof of identity (like a passport or certified birth certificate), proof of social security (like a social security card or W2) and two proofs of residency (like a mortgage or lease agreement or utility bill.) Anyone who has had a name change for reasons like marriage, divorce or adoption will need to bring in proof of that name change. The checklist contains a complete list of acceptable documents. There are also links to obtain copies of your birth certificate or social security card if you don't already have those.
The website also contains an interactive map showing participating locations issuing REAL ID. That portion of the website will be updated as new locations come online. The goal is to have all DPS facilities and participating tag agents across the state issuing REAL ID by the end of October.
The Department of Homeland Security pushed back the federal deadline for REAL ID in response to the COVID-19 pandemic from October 1 of 2020 to October 1 of 2021. This means Oklahomans can continue to use their current Oklahoma Driver license to board an airplane to fly domestically or enter federal facilities until October of next year.
