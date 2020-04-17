As quarantine and shutdowns add pressure to an already stressed local economy hit by falling cattle markets and oil-patch bust, concerns for mental health and domestic abuse rise.
Last month, District Attorney Christopher M. Boring voiced his concern to Woodward County Commissioners about the possibility of domestic violence escalating, including possible abuse, stalking, harassment, rape, or violations of protective orders.
From a legal perspective, the first offense of domestic abuse generally is a misdemeanor. If convicted, second and subsequent offenses are felonies, according to Boring.
“These cases are very fact specific, for example if a husband and wife get into a shoving match or someone punches the other in the face, and no broken bones, then it will likely be a domestic abuse case,” Boring said. “If husband chokes wife, then it would be a felony, even if there is no other prior domestic abuse cases.”
Additionally, Boring added, if a weapon involved or the victim is pregnant, the defendant can be charged with a felony.
Oklahoma statute also states: any person convicted of domestic abuse committed in the presence of a child shall be imprisoned in the county jail for not less than six months. An evaluation and counseling and/or treatment can be ordered by the court as well.
According to Boring, law enforcement officers are the ‘boots on the ground’ helping to handle and evaluate each unique situation.
“Generally, these officers are meeting victims and family members for the first time, and it is a highly volatile situation,” Boring said. “You have to remember that this is not the finest hour for these victims and witnesses. It is scary. The victim and witnesses have just been through a traumatic event.”
Officers gather as much information as possible, doing interviews, taking pictures and collecting evidence. Victim advocates are being dispatched to the scene to meet with victims and provide information and help, according to Boring.
“Sometimes we have cooperative victims and witnesses and sometimes we don’t,” Boring said. “Law enforcement officer's are trying to make sense of a chaotic scene and then are required to put that chaos into a written report that is comprehensible to a prosecutor and judge.”
Considering each case has different facts and different victims, the more information collected at the initial scene the better idea prosecutors have of what actually happened, Boring said.
“All of our prosecutions are handled with public safety in mind, and the victim’s safety in mind. Our goal is to maintain safety for both,” Boring said. “There are cases that although all the facts support prosecution, it is in everyone’s best interest not to prosecute the case. Those are difficult cases.”
Victims can be protected in several different ways, including protective orders, having a victim witness coordinator who attends all hearings and meetings with victims.
“We (district attorneys) ask for conditions on bonds that will help to provide some protections. For example: we will ask for no contact with the victim as a condition of the bond,” Boring added. “ We don’t disclose addresses, etc. of our victims. We can redact victim’s names and address in public filings.”
Boring also said his office has a great partnership with Northwest Domestic Crisis Services, who have advocates available for victims with several services, including counseling.
“Even though our offices are open and we're all working remotely, all of our services are still available,” Northwest Domestic Crisis Services Executive Director Paul Fockler said. “we do obviously crisis calls and crisis intervention over the phone. We're still assisting with protective orders if somebody needs an emergency protective order.”
With offices in Woodward, Guymon, Buffalo, Shattuck, Seiling and Alva, Northwest Domestic Crisis Services has shelters in Woodward and Guymon and an apartment complex in Alva for victims and their family.
“We're still doing our individual education sessions and counseling sessions with clients,” Fockler explained. ”We're just doing them online, over the phone, basically using technology.”
Fockler said he agrees with Boring in the risk of domestic violence escalating during the stress of the present crisis.
“I think a lot of victims now are stuck at home, and can't reach out, or get out, because the perpetrators are also home with them,” Fockler said. “As we make resources more available or opportunities start presenting themselves for victims to actually get out and make that phone call and leave, I think we will be swamped.”
According to Boring, abusers typically isolate victims so much that the only thing they have to rely on is the abuser as it is.
“If it were possible to tell a victim that they would be 100% safe, and that they would be okay financially and physically, then we would have some of the best cases that we prosecute,” Boring said, “Unfortunately, our victims are often torn away from everything that they have. You also have to remember, many of the victims still love his or her abuser. Don’t get me wrong, they hate the abuse, but love the abuser. That is very difficult for victims.”
Western Plains Youth and Family Services Clinical Director Carol Stocking, MSW LCSW is also concerned about domestic violence, especially the effect on children.
“None of us are always perfectly handling this time,” Stocking said. “We are all adjusting and trying to figure it out.”
Anxiety, fear, stress, anger and grief are crippling emotions. It’s important to recognize what feeling is being experienced, according to Stocking.
“Recognize that it is okay to be stressed,” Stocking said. “Identify what is actually stressing you before you respond to a loved one.”
Stocking suggests focusing on something positive each day. She encourages taking time to breath deeply, pray, meditate and do some stretching to help relax.
“Get some sunshine while practicing social distancing. Be active,” Stocking said. “Let the kids run off their stress.”
According to Stocking, children are struggling too. They are missing the normal daily structure.
“Setting a routine of your day is very important whether the parent is working or not. Keep it simple,” Stocking said. “It is okay to let them be sad or grieve about what has changed in their world. Talk to them about it and allow them the space to verbalize, write or draw out their emotions.”
Stocking suggests activities such as:
• Outside yard play
• Dancing outside
• Playing tag
• Simon Says
• Blowing bubbles
• Arts and crafts outside
• Play calming music (60 beats a minute helps to regulate and calm down breathing)
• School work in short and productive increments with breaks in between
Stocking also encourages families to reach out for support.
“Reach out to other parents. Find support or someone you can talk to,” Stocking said. “Mental Health professionals know this is a trying time and extra assistance is needed. Don’t be afraid to reach out. We are here to help.”
