OKEENE - Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, today offered the following update on a fire that has burned an estimated 10,000 acres in northern Blaine County.
A prescribed burn yesterday on the southwest end of the #720 fire finally contained the area, bringing the blaze under control for the first time since last Thursday, he said. Under aerial support from the Oklahoma National Guard, Oklahoma Forestry and several local fire crews successfully executed their plan, bringing the total burn area to an estimated 10,000 acres in northern Blaine County.
Dobrinski praised the local, regional and state departments and agencies that came together to provide all of the support necessary to protect property and preserve residences and businesses in the area.
“The state Emergency Command Center and Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur dispatched forestry personnel with equipment and manpower to assist and advise local departments and task forces that answered our call," Dobrinski said. "Our Blaine County Emergency Management has done an amazing job supporting the hundreds of volunteer professionals including food, rest, cooling stations and medical attention when needed.
"Other support groups have included the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Baptist Disaster Relief Services and many others. We appreciate Governor Stitt approving the Oklahoma National Guard helicopters to assist with the extreme terrain and conditions our firefighters were facing. They were certainly game changers and helped avoid dangerous situations for our firefighters on the ground.
"I also appreciate the coordinated effort for utility companies to respond and repair damage to their lines and restore power to our residents and communities as quickly as they did. Support from fire departments throughout the state was impressive and came from as far away as Lipscomb County Texas. The outpouring of love and support from our neighbors and surrounding communities have been humbling and overwhelming.”
The Incident Command is expected to return control of the area back to the local jurisdictions of Hitchcock, Okeene and Canton by Thursday.
Mike Dobrinski serves District 59 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Dewey and parts of Blaine, Canadian, Kingfisher and Woodward counties.
