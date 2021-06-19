Woodward County Commissioners will begin their meeting with an invocation and Pledge of Allegiance in the courthouse at 10 a.m. Monday.
Commissioners will consider the possible creation of a Woodward County Economic Development Alliance.
“We really need to diversify our economy and bring in new jobs to the area,” said District 2 Commissioner Clint White. “From the county's perspective, to have an alliance where we have multiple people at the table, coming up with ideas and trying to come up with ways to attract new businesses to the area.”
Economic development was part of White’s platform during his campaign for the office.
“My vision would be where the county and the city would work (together). And we have some other players on this alliance, where we're all working together on economic development initiatives within the county,” White said. “Not only will it benefit the City of Woodward, but it would also benefit the county as a whole.”
The board will consider a tabled bid for extension of the pipe cross drain project over Doe Creek in District 1.
A schedule of fees for zoning, permitting and/or enforcement will be considered from Higley Consulting.
County officers will meet over the employee handbook.
Commissioners will consider ACCO-SIG 2021/2022 property and liability insurance quote with options of payment.
The board will consider the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified through June 11, 2021.
An application for temporary appropriations in the county general fund for the fiscal year will be considered.
Commissioners will consider an appointment of a requisition agent for the Mooreland Fire Department.
The board will consider a resolution disposing of complete phone system F218.16 for the County Clerk.
A discussion will be held on employee opt-out acceptance for receiving a monthly amount in lieu of the flexible benefit allowance.
A memorandum of understanding for non-county employees operating county vehicles will also be discussed.
