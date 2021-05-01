Woodward County Commissioners first meeting of May is Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
A discussion with Brian Lamoreaux and Joseph Nelson is on the agenda regarding broadband access in Woodward County.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) for Business 43790 Ventures, LLC in District 3 Section 15 T22N R20W SW ¼ 8 acre track.
Another OMMA certificate of compliance will be considered for Business 4901 Ventures, LLC in District 3 Section 8 T22N R20W SW 4.74 acres.
Oklahoma Home Community Education (OHCE) members will be at the meeting for a meet and greet with commissioners. Local OHCE groups meet monthly and have an educational, research-based programs as part of the Oklahoma State University Extension Services.
Commissioners will consider a detention services agreement with Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home and the Sac & Fox Nation for fiscal year 2021-2022.
An application for eligibility for federal property donation program to receive federal surplus property will be considered.
Commissioners will consider an application for permit public service pipeline crossing from Woodward Iodine Corporation (6) covering Sections 11, 14, 26 and 35 T22N R20W and Sections 2, 13 and 14 T21N R20W in Districts 2 and 3 for Boring Brine Water Line.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in city hall.
A short agenda includes an executive session to discuss the hiring process in recruiting and reviewing city manager candidates. City Manager Alan Riffel is retiring on Sept. 1.
The consent agenda includes a couple of use agreements, one for a semi-truck drag racing event at Crystal Beach Park on May 15 and another for a barrel race/rodeo on May 14-16 at Crystal Beach Stadium.
Commissioners will also take up a recommendation from the Airport Authority to hire H. W. Lochner, Inc. as a comprehensive engineering consultant for West Woodward Regional Airport.
