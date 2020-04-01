The quarantine boredom hits like no other boredom before. But there’s hope. Use this time to knock out your reading list without leaving your house.
The Woodward Public Library is encouraging readers to utilize the many online resources available for free.
“Public libraries are an essential part of a democracy,” said Library Director Connie Terry. “Funded by the community, they exist to provide equal access to information and enrichment to everyone in the community, regardless of age, income, education, or social status. The library is there to help people learn, work, conduct research on various levels and to enjoy stories told by the masters of the written word.”
The Woodward Public Library is offering a free Digital Library Card that provides the user access to the OK Virtual Library (Libby) and RBDigital.
The OK Virtual Library (Libby) gives readers access to a state-wide collection of ebooks and eaudios. Download the app for free on iOS or GooglePlay, or access the library through any browser on a phone, tablet, or computer at okvirtuallibrary.overdrive.com. Create a login using your library card number, without spaces, and enter ‘userpass’ for the PIN. If you need help, contact the library at 580-254-8544.
RBDigital allows users access to the library’s personal collection of ebooks and eaudios, in addition to RBDigital’s emagazines, Acorn TV, educational materials and more. This database is accessible through an app or through a browser at https://woodwardok.rbdigital.com/. You can sign in with your library card but will need to create an account with your email and password too.
“If anyone has problems accessing the library’s digital world, they can call the library at 580-254-8544 for assistance,” Terry said. “The library also has multiple learning databases, such as Lynda.com, Learning Express, Transparent Language. All available with a digital library card.”
Visit the library’s website at woodwardlibrary.okpls.org and visit the Research Tab for more digital materials available with a Digital Library Card.
