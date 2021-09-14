A Dewey County man is facing two counts of first-degree murder.
Tye Allen Sechrist was charged Monday in Dewey County Court with first-degree murder - deliberate intent, in the shooting deaths of Angel Boyd and Stacy Boyd early Monday morning, according to court records.
Both counts carry possible punishment of life without parole or the death sentence.
According to an affidavit filed by OSBI Special Agent Trevor Ridgeway, the Dewey County Sheriff's Office responded to a 9-1-1 call of a double homicide at the Leedey Ambulance Barn just a little after 3 a.m.
Dewey County Deputy Sheriff Darren Gore found the victims in the ambulance barn. Angel Boyd was an EMT in Leedey and Stacy Boyd was her sister-in-law.
According to the affidavit, Mitchell Boyd, Angel's husband, told the deputy that the women were providing care to Sechrist, who was living with Stacy Boyd. Mitchell Boyd received a call at 2:19 a.m. from Stacy and arranged to meet with them at his residence in Leedey. When they didn't arrive, he called both Stacy and Angel at 3 a.m. but they didn't answer. Mitchell Boyd went to the ambulance barn, found the victims deceased and called 9-1-1.
Sechrist was taken into custody in Leedey a little after 7 a.m. after he called 9-1-1 to surrender to law enforcement officers, according to the affidavit. He was booked into the Dewey County Jail.
In the affidavit, Ridgeway said he interviewed Sechrist, who said he had a methamphetamine relapse and needed help. Angel Boyd was attempting to give him fluids and Sechrist said he freaked out, got a gun from the car he had driven to the ambulance barn and shot both victims, according to the affidavit.
Sechrist said he then drove home and eventually called 9-1-1 to turn himself in, according to the affidavit. Near the conclusion of the interview, Ridgeway told Sechrist he was under arrest for two counts of first degree murder.
The Case Number is CF-2021-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.