As the conference room filled and the volume grew, a mixture of anticipation, cheerful greetings and solemn resolve settled in for the Northwest Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) and State Chamber Resources Foundation OK2030 Regional Forum.
This is the 14th regional forum and third year of conducting them, according to State Chamber Resources Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Lepard.
“What I have learned is that Oklahomans are really saying the exact same thing. We really want the same change,” Lepard said. “The reality is, when you go out and you talk to regular people, they know exactly what our issues are, and exactly what we (need to) do to make those things better.”
Lepard reminded attendees that things will not be the same in 2030 as they are going to be in 2020.
“We have to be very nimble, we have to be able to be prepared for some rapid changes that are going to occur all across the state,” Lepard said.
Lepard likened possible changes to the buggy whip industry before 1907 and the world of the Model “T” Ford afterward, saying mindsets had to change.
ONG Regional Manager Martie Oyler explained OK2030’s purpose as creating an actionable, strategic plan to put Oklahoma on top by the year 2030.
“I want an Oklahoma that leads the nation in quality of life and business growth, creating jobs that are high paying, and I want an Oklahoma that everyone really is proud to live in,” Oyler said. “We have incredible people. We have incredible resources. And now we have an incredible plan.”
According to Oyler, the state chamber is just getting started advocating for change. Policy recommendations from these forums are making an impact. The purpose of the forum is to ask for thoughtful input for bringing about real change.
Attendees were divided into several round tables for discussion.
The forum went through three phases with the goal of each group narrowing down to three issues, which a few of the tables were unable to accomplish. Narrowing issues and needs for Northwest Oklahoma to only three proved difficult and actually impossible for a few of the groups.
Of those three (or more) issues, each table discussed potential disruptions, identified opportunities, and considered the barriers to each issue.
Potential disruptions included a dependency on agriculture, oil and gas and internet.
“We should not allow any natural resources to leave our border without first adding a value to it,” Dr. Tom Lucas said.
The topics of infrastructure, broadband and energy were discussed at nearly every table in some way. An emphasis was repeated on merging the goals of agriculture, oil and gas and alternative forms of energy production.
Fresh Hospitality Director of Operations Vik Desai asked why Northwest Oklahoma isn’t the central hub for wind energy.
Opportunities included a wide range of topics from agritourism to international trade from local airports. There were discussions about collaboration between state agencies and mentorship for elected officials with the goal of creating statesmen instead of partisan politicians. Establishing training and jobs for an untapped workforce, especially through expanding broadband services was a fairly universal topic.
Barriers identified were access to capital, water and transmission storage. The largest barrier recognized is in perception. Perception of quality, lack or falling short in education, talent and resources.
Everyone seemed to agree the biggest opportunity in Northwest Oklahoma is in diversifying the workforce and embracing the new “normal” through a willingness to change. This included capitalizing on entertainment and northwestern Oklahoma’s personalized customer service.
Dr. Deena Fisher suggested the importance of making Northwest Oklahoma an art and culture center, combining it with retail.
“They’re looking for entertainment while shopping,” Fisher said.
International trade through local airports was also discussed as well as a concern over the death of the family farm.
Results of the forums will be published in the updated state scorecard which can be found at OK2030.org after all the new forums are processed. The latest Oklahoma rankings are already posted.
Lepard invited anyone who was unable to attend the forum to visit the website and give their concerns and ideas.
“There's a “give input” link there (OK2030.org) as well. And I would encourage you to use that,” Lepard said. “As we try to translate this into action at the capitol, that is not possible without you guys being involved."
