Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.