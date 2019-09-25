The impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump may actually solidify his reelection, according to Oklahoma State Sen. Casey Murdock.
“I think the Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot by doing this. I think it's going to make the American people mad at the process,” Murdock said. “Politicians, people hate the word just in general, pulling this political crap. And it just upsets the public, who we’re supposed to be working for. And it’s just frustrating.”
Oklahoma District 59 Rep. Mike Sanders said the far left is trying to undo the 2016 election results.
“The witch-hunt continues. The Democrats couldn’t find anything with the Russia probe, found no collusion anywhere and now this,” Sanders commented. “It appears to me and many Oklahomans that they can’t beat him at the polls so they will try this tactic. The democratic Speaker called for impeachment prior to the phone call being released 24 hours. Political grandstanding at its worst.. Shame on the Democrats in Congress.”
After spending $40 million on the investigation on the collusion and finding nothing, Murdock likened it to the ultimate kicking a dead horse.
“They have been after Trump since he was elected,” Murdock said. “Even if the House gets it done, the Senate will never follow through. I think it's a total waste of time.”
Murdock said he thinks this is a diversionary tactic. Rather than spending millions of dollars on impeachment proceedings, Congress needs to be working on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
“Politically, the Democrats do not want all these trade deals happening, because we're going to be in a better shape economically, once we get these deals made,” Murdock said. “They don't want Trump looking good going into the election. So they're holding this vote on the Mexico to Canada trade deal.”
According to Murdock, the trade agreement would benefit his district significantly. He described it as a stepping stone to ending the trade wars and boosting the economy.
“What will happen when they pass the Mexico-Canada trade agreement, in my opinion, I think Japan makes a deal. Europe makes a deal. And then China follows. And then we get out of this trade war with them. They will start falling like dominoes,” Murdock said. “I think it will be the first domino to go over and then the rest of it just falls in line falls into place. But that's what they need to be working on.”
Murdock also mentioned the unaccompanied children coming across the boarder and how this is affecting northwest Oklahoma, particularly Guymon.
“Guymon is already struggling in their school systems,” Murdock shared. “And the crime rate has increased dramatically.”
With all the other problems the United States, Murdock said he thinks the impeachment inquiry is all a joke and there is better use for congressional members’ time.
