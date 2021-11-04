With Veterans Day coming next week, area schools and communities are preparing programs to honor those who have served our country.
Seiling has a very special guest coming this year. The speaker will be the 45th IBCT Brigade Commander, Colonel Colby Wyatt. Veterans are invited to attend the assembly as well as people in the community.
Colonel Wyatt was born in Panama City, Florida, to Bud and Nancy Wyatt. He attended schools in Vinita and Stillwater before graduating from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement.
COL Wyatt enlisted into the Oklahoma National Guard in 1990 and was assigned to DET 2 Company B, 1-179 Infantry as a RTO. As an enlisted Soldier, he also served as a rifleman, grenadier, and Fire Team Leader. COL Wyatt received his commission through the Oklahoma Officer Candidate School, Class # 41, and attended the Infantry Officer Basic Course in 1996. His first position was a brief stint at 3rd Platoon Company D, 1-179 Infantry in Ponca City, then assigned to the newly formed DET 1 Company B, 1-179 Infantry in Cherokee, OK. His next assignment was a transfer to HHC 1-179 as a Recon Platoon Leader, followed by another transfer as the Battalion Support Platoon Leader for an upcoming JRTC rotation. His first command was Company B, 1-179 Infantry for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, followed by a subsequent command of HHC 1-179 for OIF in 2008; both units received the Meritorious Unit Commendation for their deployments. COL Wyatt’s staff assignments include Battalion Training Officer, OIC GOLD Program for Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Brigade Plans Chief, S3 1-179 Infantry, 45th IBCT CUAT Coordinator, Brigade Civil Affairs Officer, S3 for the 1-180 Cavalry Regiment, Battalion Commander 1-179 Infantry and Executive Officer for the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
COL Wyatt assumed command of the 45th IBCT on August 3rd, 2019. He last commanded the 1st Battalion 179th Infantry, headquartered in Stillwater with subsequent units in Ponca City, Enid, El Reno, Norman and Edmond. In 2017, 1-179 Infantry deployed to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian Army in NATO Interoperability to combat Russian backed separatists, which currently plague their country. Upon completion of his command, LTC Wyatt traveled to Montgomery, AL, to attend the United States Air War College. He graduated in May 2018 with a Master of Science in Strategic Studies, before becoming the XO for the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
During COL Wyatt’s career, he has received many individual awards and decorations to include 4 Bronze Star Medals, Purple Heart, 3 Meritorious Service Medals, 2 Army Commendation Medals, 5 Army Achievement Medals, and many other federal and state awards. He has also earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Ranger Tab, Pathfinder Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Recruiting Basic Badge.
COL Wyatt is married to Niki, the oldest daughter of the late Bud Lewis and his wife Patricia; The Wyatt’s have one daughter, Sydney, who is a freshman at Wichita State University; and one son, Gabriel, who is a freshman at Cherokee High School.
The Seiling Veterans Day Assembly will be on November 11th at 9 a.m. in the Seiling Schools Auditorium. Seiling choir students in grades 5-12 will perform. The Seiling FFA will present the colors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.