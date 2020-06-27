Woodward County voters will play their part in deciding several races when they go to the polls on Tuesday.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Republicans will actually do most of the deciding as a county commission seat and two state house district races drew only GOP candidates, meaning the winner of the primary wins the seat.
In Woodward County District 2, incumbent commissioner Randy Johnson is being challenged by Clint White. Johnson is looking for a third term as commissioner.
In House District 59, an open seat as Mike Sanders is term-limited, the candidates are Mike Dobrinski from Okeene and Adam Masters from Kingfisher. District 59 includes part of Woodward County along with part of Canadian County and Blaine, Dewey and Kingfisher counties.
House District 61 also has a race with incumbent Kenton Patzkowsky, completing his first term, challenged by Kenny Bob Tapp. The wide ranging district includes all three Panhandle counties along with Ellis and Harper counties and a portion of Woodward County.
Republicans will also weigh in on the United States Senate as incumbent Jim Inhofe has three challenges - John Tompkins, JJ Stitt and Neal Mavis.
Also on the ballot is a corporation commission race between incumbent Todd Hiett and Harold Spradling.
Democrats have only one race to consider - who will challenge the Republican nominee in the U. S. Senate race.
Abby Broyles, R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr., Elysabeth Britt and Sheila Bilyeu are running.
All voters will help decide the fate of State Question 802 or better known as the Medicaid expansion question.
The question was brought to voters via initiative petition and if approved it would expand Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act to adults between 18 and 64 whose incomes are at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level.
Supporters say passage is needed to provide health insurance for thousands of Oklahomans. Currently much of the cost is covered by the federal government (90 percent).
Opponents, including the governor, point to the cost, saying the state can't afford the up to $370 million (supporters put the initial cost at around $164 million) they say the measure will cost. Opponents also say putting Medicaid expansion into the state constitution will hamper legislative flexibility that might be needed in economic downturns.
Several school board races are on the ballot in the area. In the Vici School District, voters will decide between Troy Guthrie and Randa Hazelbaker. In Seiling, Zachary Nichols and Hannah Little Coyote are running. Laverne has a race between Derek Carnagey and Daniel Manning.
Harper County also has a sheriff's race between Thomas Ray McClendon and Clif Brinson.
Voters will see a bit of a different setup as they go to the polls.
In Woodward County, polling places will be following the protocol for social distancing. Everyone should watch for the stop signs and marks on the floor so no one is closer than six feet. When you come into the polling place, there will be a holder with ink pens. Please take one pen and sign the registry and mark your ballot and take the pen with you when you leave the polling place. For In Person Voters take one pen, fill out your green sheet, mark your ballot and take your pen with you.
When it is your turn to vote, place your ID on the table for inspection. Once it is determined to be valid, the Precinct Official will slide it back to you. The ballot will be laid on the table for you to pick up. I Voted Stickers will be on a table for you to pick up. Polling places will be sanitized throughout the day.
Also remember to bring identification to the polls. Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov.
*****
Pct. 101 - AllianceHealth Woodward, 1650 Main
Pct. 102 - Faith United Methodist Church, 1402 Texas
Pct. 104 - Mutual High School gym
Pct. 105 - Mooreland High School gym
Pct. 106 - Quinlan Methodist Church fellowship hall
Pct. 201 - Woodward High School, 2406 13th.
Pct. 202 - Woodward Senior Center, 1420 Downs
Pct. 203 - Sharon Methodist Church
Pct. 204 - Mutual High School gym
Pct. 301 - Northwestern-Woodward campus, 2007 34th St.
Pct. 302 - Highland Park School, 2730 Webster
Pct. 303 - Woodward High School, 2406 13th.
Pct. 304 - First Baptist Church, 202 E. Hanks Trail
Pct. 306 - High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St.
Pct. 307 - Windle Hatchett Community Building, Fort Supply
