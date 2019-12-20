The December distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from October business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from October 16th to October 31st and estimated sales from November 1st to November 15th.
The disbursement of $159,479,589 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $6,094,817 from the $153,384,772 distributed to the cities and towns in December last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $21,865,064.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $26,670,267 sales tax disbursement and a $4,200,908 use tax disbursement.
City Dec. 2019 Dec. 2018
Alva $312,507.13 $353,359.61
Arapaho $7,465.61 $5,470.62
Arnett $23,310.22 $15,768.79
Beaver $33,993.68 $33,995.66
Buffalo $18,726.69 $17,162.08
Camargo $9,586.96 $2,474.34
Canton $29,196.10 $30,504.19
Cherokee $36,916.74 $51,242.67
Fairview $136,505.37 $162,574.98
Fargo $2,815.03 $2,700.52
Forgan $2,187.88 $2,385.94
Fort Supply $1,740.75 $2,485.94
Freedom $1,411.65 $2,988.16
Gage $4,156.07 $3,727.58
Laverne $31,699.25 $35,807.69
Leedey $7,207.51 $10,794.36
Longdale $3,151.02 $12,711.22
Mooreland $23,598.42 $35,077.99
Okeene $36,978.89 $45,584.03
Ringwood $17,779.65 $19,147.88
Seiling $63,035.92 $86,781.16
Shattuck $54,237.09 $94,724.68
Taloga $6,699.02 $4,949.19
Thomas $32,132.42 $75,027.61
Vici $22,093.65 $27,603.34
Watonga $194,042.85 $291,604.91
Waynoka $35,117.15 $38,318.63
Woodward $910,329.24 $982,983.95
County Dec. 2019 Dec. 2018
Beaver $67,765.03 $57,735.25
Dewey $275,714.26 $573,032.74
Ellis $171,344.47 $308,986.81
Harper $51,276.03 $44,380.48
Major $197,391.91 $385,573.40
Woods $67,083.58 $85,602.25
Woodward $242,781.62 $297,269.94
