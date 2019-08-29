The fairgrounds and expo facility bond dominated yet another heated meeting during a special meeting of the Woodward County Public Facilities Authority Tuesday.
The bond has been hotly debated for several weeks now in the Woodward County Commission meetings after $1.33 million was transferred from the Improvement Fund to the Debt Service Fund, seemingly without the Fair Board’s knowledge.
Woodward resident Doug Eagon has even called for Woodward County Commissioner of District #3 Vernie Matt’s resignation after noting that a certificate of completion was signed by Matt on July 15, and effectively authorized BancFirst to redeem the unused $1.33 million in outstanding bonds.
According to Jeff Raley with Floyd Law Firm, those funds were moved as part of an IRS requirement.
“The bond documents provide that bonds are to be redeemed with excess sales tax proceeds, number one,” Raley explained during the meeting Tuesday. “And they’re also required to be redeemed from excess money in the improvement fund. That’s a requirement in the bond documents. It’s also an IRS requirement. So that payment was mandatory. It wasn’t really discretionary. And the reason for that is, the IRS doesn’t like tax exempt debt. So they don’t want tax exempt bonds on the market any longer than they’re required to be on there.”
Kendal Stephens with the Woodward County Fair Board asked how the payment was made when the Fair Board didn’t know the $1.33 million was available.
“We were told that - and I would have to go back and look at the minutes - several times that we were over budget and we needed to cut some things,” Stephens said. “That really doesn’t matter at this point but knowing that there was 1.3 million left there sitting, that we’ve been paying interest on is what I understand - why was that left there with the Fair Board not knowing that we could have done improvements or added to the facility or done things - no one on the Fair Board even knew that that money even existed, that it was even there.”
Raley confirmed that the $1.33 million could have been used for further projects but had no answers as to why the Fair Board was not informed of the leftover funds.
The bond discussion took place throughout the entire meeting as the Authority worked its way through the agenda items.
During the meeting, the Authority reviewed bank statements from BancFirst from April through July of this year, followed by the financial statements and independent auditors reports of Woodward County Public Facilities Authority ending June 30 of this year. The Authority voted to table the financial statements and independent auditors reports to allow the Board of Woodward County Commissioners to review them first.
The Authority acknowledged the certificate of completion of the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
After more heated debate, the Authority voted to authorize Floyd Law Firm P.C. to prepare a debt authorization resolutions and other legal evolutions necessary to authorize the issuance of Series 2019 Woodward County Public Facilities Authority refunding bonds the proceeds of which will be used to refunding the authority’s outstanding series 2013A and Series 2013B Bonds.
While the meeting last well over an hour into the evening, there were still more than a few questions that went unanswered concerning why the Fair Board didn't know about the left over money and why the money sat idle for so long and similar issues.
