If you are not registered and want to vote in the Feb. 8 county commissioner election, the deadline for registration is Jan. 14, said Woodward County Election Board Secretary Carol Carrell.
On Feb. 8, voters in Woodward County District 3 will decide between Donny Thorn and Neal Day to fill the position vacated by Vernie Matt's retirement last year. Thorn has been the interim commissioner for the district.
Carrell said voting applications must be received by the county election board or postmarked no later than midnight on Jan. 14. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but not processed until after the Feb. 8 election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Carrell said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the county election board immediately.
Applications must be approved by the election board secretary in order to vote.
Registered voters who have moved to Woodward County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to be eligible for elections in the county. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp for complete an application.
Applications can be downloaded from the state election board website or you can complete a form at the election board offices. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Woodward County Election board at the courthouse is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information call 580-256-3609 or email WoodwardCounty@elections.ok.gov.
