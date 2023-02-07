According to Oklahoma State University experts, in 2021, 40 percent of fake prescription pills contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. In 2022 the percentage went up to 60 percent, according to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The DEA seized over 50.6 million fentanyl pills and over 10,800 pounds in fentanyl powder in 2022, a record amount. The DEA says it only takes a 2 mg dose to kill.
To try and lower this number in the future will require collaboration from everyone whether it be national, state, or local agencies. The DEA has created a campaign to educate the public called the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign.
According to the DEA website, criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and “falsely marketing them as legitimatge prescription pills to deceive the American public.”
The DEA says the pills are often sold on social media and many are made to look like prescription opioids or stimulants.
OSU’s National Center for Wellness and Recovery decided to help spread the message of “One Pill Can Kill,” according to Deanne Vick, NCWR media advisor.
“Understand why and how pills are laced with fentanyl is key to prevention,” Vick said.
NCWR is actively working on alternatives to opioids.
“Our molecules are designed to block the pain-producing transmissions without blocking the normal sensory transmissions,” says Donald J. Kyle, Ph.D., CEO of NCWR, when describing new alternatives to opioids.
“These molecules are still several years away from human clinical trial, but if what we see now translates into humans, it would be very exciting,” Kyle said.
This new drug researches are creating aims to be as effective as morphine, but without the addictive properties.
