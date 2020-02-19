The Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum has announced their annual Ask the Archaeologist day, set for Saturday, March 7.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. anyone can bring in an object or artifact to the Museum to learn about their historical value.
The event is lead by Dr. Leland Bement who will analyze objects and discuss their age, use, or historical value.
Bement works with several universities including OU and OSU, covering Anthropology, Plant and Soil Sciences, and is a research associate at the museum of Texas Tech University.
Bement was directly involved in the discovery and study of the Cooper Bison kill, a 10,000 year old Folsom bison kill on the Southern Plains, according to the Oklahoma Archeological Survey.
Museum Director Rob Roberson thinks the event is important because it gives locals a chance to talk to a professional about their objects.
The event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to join in either by bringing an object or just visiting to see what exciting artifacts are brought in.
The event is family friendly and fun for all age groups. For more information contact PIPM at 580-256-6136.
