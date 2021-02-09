Safety and preparation are especially important in harsh winter cold.
“Winter weather conditions for Northwest Oklahoma are forecast to be the coldest in a decade for the next week,” Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said. “Especially concerning is the period from Thursday night through Monday, when we will see daytime highs in the teens, and lows approaching zero degrees Fahrenheit.”
According to Lehenbauer, a small chance of snow exists overnight Friday.
“We are expecting temperatures to remain below freezing for the next 10-12 days,” Lehenbauer said. “The wind chill factor, especially at night, will be at dangerous levels.”
Frostbite is a real danger in the expected temperatures. Exposed skin is at risk in as little as 15 to 30 minutes, according to Lehenbauer.
Another worry is with potential fire hazards.
“Emergency responders typically see an increase in both structural fires and carbon monoxide poisoning calls during periods of extreme cold,” Lehenbauer explained. “Ensure that any space heaters used have modern safety features including tip-over and overheating protection devices built in.”
Lehenbauer reminds area residents to never use portable fuel-based heaters in enclosed areas.
“Always ensure proper exhaust ventilation for generators if they are needed as auxiliary power sources,” Lehenbauer added.
Remember at-risk family members and pets too, Lehenbauer added.
“Pets not acclimated to extreme cold may need to be sheltered in a warm area,” Lehenbauer said. “Also bear in mind that young children and the elderly will need to take extra precautions to prevent hypothermia if outdoors or without heat for any extended period.”
According to Lehenbauer, body temperatures of 95 degrees Fahrenheit or less are signs of a dangerous condition developing, and require immediate attention.
If the heat goes out, the National Weather Service suggests:
• Close off unneeded rooms to avoid wasting heat.
• Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.
• Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat.
• Eat and drink. Food provides the body with energy for producing its own heat. Drinks lots of water and other non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic drinks to prevent dehydration. Cold air is very dry.
• Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Remove layers to avoid overheating, perspiration and subsequent chill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.