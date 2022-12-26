The second annual Crystal Christmas New Years Eve Crystal Gala will be held at the Woodward Conference Center on New Year’s Eve.
The event runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black tie wear is encouraged but best dressed cowboy style will do as well. It is for citizens 21 and older.
Chairman Chad Harmon says, “All the proceeds from the Gala event goes to Crystal Christmas events. These events bring families outside of our area. This helps our community by increasing tourism with shopping, dining and a place to stay overnight.”
Tickets are $50 each and can be bought from the QR code on the Crystal Christmas Gala Flyer or from the Woodward Chamber.
Tickets price includes: heavy hors d’oeuvres, champagne (until it is gone), chocolates and a pizza party at midnight.
Entertainment for the night includes Splash Mobile DJ’s and dance floor, reverse raffle, silent and live auctions, cash bar and a photographer will be on hand. The evening also includes Tactical Edge virtual shooting range room, 50/50 raffle, giant Jenga and connect four room and a balloon drop ‘n pop at midnight.
The balloon drop ‘n pop will feature gift cards and cash prizes inside of the balloons.
Many local business have donated items for events throughout the evening which include:
- Diamond ring from the Jewelry Station
- 60 quart Arctic Ice Chest from Barber Dyson
- Food gift cards
- Gift cards Brown’s Shoe Fit
- Deep freeze from Modern Appliance
- 1 year membership to the Boiling Springs Golf Course
- Half a cow plus processing
Note: New Year’s Eve is also the final night of Crystal Christmas
