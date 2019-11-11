Visitors can expect some new and exciting things at Crystal Christmas this year.
According to Chairman of the Crystal Christmas Committee Steve Jones, it is time for a change.
“Crystal Christmas has been in need of some change and we’re making those changes this year,” Jones said during the November Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “The past has been really good to us and we’ve enjoyed it. But lights have changed, displays have changed and it’s time.”
There will be changes made gradually over the next few years as new displays are added into the show.
This year visitors will see six brand new displays including a Boomer wagon and a bedlam display, according to Woodward Chamber of Commerce President CJ Montgomery.
“We’ve got a bedlam display that has the Sooner snowman on one side and the Cowboy snowman on the other side with their respective logos and that type of thing,” Montgomery said.
According to Jones, about six new displays will be added each year over the next three to five years.
If you plan to drive through Crystal Christmas, it’s important to note that the direction has changed. The drive (at Crystal Beach Park) will begin on Lakeview and head west, which will lead drivers to the new and improved gift shop.
“We’re going to move the gift shop into the fair buildings, where they’re bigger and warmer and more secure,” Jones said.
There will also be free hot chocolate and popcorn this year as well as weekly drawings from the gift shop for Chamber Bucks.
“We’ll have guaranteed weekly winners through the gift shop,” Montgomery said.
Some things will remain the same such as opening night, which will be the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m., featuring live performances including a high school ensemble, entertainment by Jennica Kenny and fireworks.
“Santa will be there Friday and Saturday and the train will be there Friday and Saturday,” Jones said. “Those are not changes.”
Such a display as Crystal Christmas takes a large number of hands. About 500 to 700 volunteers are needed each year to make the show happen, according to Jones.
Crystal Christmas will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
