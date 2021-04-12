In order to match CDC numbers, Oklahoma’s covid death numbers are rising as they include anyone who was positive at the time of a fatality, according to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer as he explained higher numbers to the Woodward County Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning.
“We’ll probably see a fairly significant increase in fatalities on the numbers,” Lehenbauer said. “The state has kind of changed the way they're doing the numbers to match CDC. So . . . if covid was listed anywhere on the death certificate, they're adding it to the numbers. That took Woodward up 11 to 24 fatalities total.”
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell reported the sewage grinder rebuild kit has finally arrived. Also the roof on the Mutual Fire Department building sustained some damage in heavy winds on Friday.
“I mean it's still there, it's loose but the next wind we get is probably going to fold it over,” Mitchell said.
District Judge Justin Eilers and District Attorney Christopher M. Boring addressed the board about courthouse repairs.
“The light fixture still hadn't come in,” District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt said. “I'd like to proceed on the way back and wait another nine weeks on light fixtures.”
In order to get the work started, the board opted to just have the existing fixtures converted to LED.
“December 15 is when the major water damage occurred to the big court room,” Eilers said. “We have imposed upon the convention center, we have imposed upon the conference center we've imposed upon the Pioneer room… Whatever needs to get done for us to have use of the courtroom, needs to get done.”
District 1 Commissioner Troy White said covid has caused a supply issue.
“At some point in time that lighting in that courtroom will completely have to be replaced,” Troy White said. “But we'll be in a different place in our supply chain in this country, ideally, at that point in time.”
Commissioners decided to hold a check they have received from the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) in the amount of $46,000, which is several thousand less than the estimated cost of repairs.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White said he has asked for invoices from the City of Woodward for use of the Conference Center and the Pioneer Room as well as Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds.
“We'd like to send that in because I mean, that prevented you (Event Center General Manager Bailey Rae Poer) from renting a building out to other occupants,” Clint White said.
“We've been very grateful to our hosts... They’ve been more than gracious to the county, providing that partnership,” Boring said. “. . . If our insurance company will do that I think we need to push that to get them some money, because they have been phenomenal. It's first class facilities up there.”
Boring also suggested looking for another insurance company that would cover the county.
“I don't know of any insurance company that says, we'll rebuild your house but we're not going to build it,” Boring said.
Commissioners and Assessor Mistie Dunn asked several questions regarding the renewal application for Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) for Russell Farms LLC in District 3 Section 34T22N R21W on 5.737 acres. Russell Farms is owned by Kelly Russell, Monty Russell and Monty D. Russell.
How many plants, what they are growing in and who they are being sold to, were among the questions.
According to co-owner Monty D. Russell, nothing is growing at the moment but he expects to grow five to 15 plants at a time and will be selling to dispensaries or processors, whoever will buy it.
Russell said he reports his inventory every month to the OMMA but didn’t know if the farm had turned anything in to the County Assessor’s office.
“Any business in Oklahoma has to turn in their personal property that they use in their business to the county. We send out papers in January, they're called the 901. And once you get that it'll kind of tell you what all you need to list. But if you have any questions, you can call,” Dunn said. “It's mainly just whatever your growing medium is whether you use clay or soil. And your inventory will be how many plants you have, and if you have any security systems or lighting.”
According to Dunn, only about 20 percent of OMMA certified growers in Woodward County have turned in information for property tax. The average assessed value of a medical marijuana farm is $50,000 in which the County only receives about $50, the rest goes to schools and other organizations in the county.
“The state put a whole bunch of stuff on the one form and it’s real intimidating to a lot of them,” Dunn said. “The growers that we've been to have been very nice… The ones we went out to and visited with had no idea they were even supposed to turn anything in.”
According to Dunn, most of the time, people don’t know they need to turn this information in to the county. Commissioners suggested she make up a letter to be given to applicants with the clerk’s letter when they apply for the OMMA certificates.
The board tabled their letter to Attorney General Mike Hunter for possible additions and more clarity.
Boring mentioned the issue of alien land ownership was a topic at Eggs & Issues on Friday.
“I think that our legislature is looking at these issues very seriously and kind of figuring out that trying to get the cat back in the bag is a little difficult,” Boring said. “Title 61-21 says no alien or any person who is not a citizen of the United States shall acquire title to or own land in the State.”
Boring clarified that Oklahoma residency is required to own agricultural land and to be issued a license by the Department of Agriculture.
The board approved an agreement with the Center for Local Government Technology IT services for the Assessor’s office.
Commissioners approved determination of maximum monthly highway expenditures and the County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for March. According to Troy White, monthly highway expenditures have dropped 18 percent from the two previous years. This month it was determined to be $64,054. In March 2020 it was $78,901 and in March 2019 it was $78,043.
Two transfers of appropriations of CIRB M&O into personal service were approved for Districts 2 and 3.
The board approved the use of the front of the courthouse for the National Day of Prayer on May 6, 2021.
