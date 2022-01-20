The number of COVID cases continues to increase daily in Oklahoma, affecting schools, hospitals and virtually every area of life in the state.
Woodward isn't immune to the issue.
On Thursday, there was a need for 31 substitute teachers across Woodward schools but only 21 subs were available. To deal with this the schools combined some classes together with one to two teachers, and 10 of the classes were covered by non-classroom teachers, administrators, and paraprofessionals.
Woodward Public Schools (WPS) has two ways of finding the need for substitute teachers and/or school closings. Superintendent Kyle Reynolds gets multiple reports each day from the individual sites on the number of students and staff that are absent and accesses a substitute teacher app on the number of substitution teachers needed across the district.
“Our school district is facing a rapid increase of COVID cases alongside the flu and the stomach bug. We will be having a district-wide virtual day (Friday) leading into the weekend in effort to slow the spread, clean and sanitize, and get ahead of this,” according to the WPS website. “We strongly encourage that students remain at home and monitor for symptoms during this time. If you have questions or concerns, please contact your student’s site administration or teacher.”
“One thing that has been a positive with COVID is a CDC grant that we were awarded. We have the ability to do on-site Rapid COVID tests," Reynolds said. "We have an ample supply of those,” said Reynolds. “We have done students, staff, volunteers, and parents that had been looking for a Rapid COVID Test but could not find them elsewhere. We have an ample supply of those.”
To deal the temporary shortage of teachers, Woodward Public Schools is seeking more substitute teachers with a High School Diploma or GED. As of Jan. 1, certified teachers will receive $90 a day and non-certified teachers will receive $80 a day. Applicants can receive an application, have a background check, be interviewed, and attend Substitute Training before beginning to substitute in Woodward schools. For more information on being a substitute teacher you may call (580) 256-6063.
After an Executive Order by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, state employees can now apply to become temporary substitute teachers, as needed, and if approved by the state agencies and departments at which they are employed. Reynolds is aware of three state employees that have expressed interest in being a substitute teacher in Woodward schools. These state employees will have the same criteria as other substitutes.
All parents and guardians are recommended to stay up to date on school closings by using the district notification system or the school district’s website www.woodwardps.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.